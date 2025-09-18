First Michelin-starred Lebanese chef Alan Geaam: My heart is in Beirut, I'm coming back
Twenty-six years after a one-way ticket to Paris, the son of Tripoli returns to the Le Gray Hotel, which is reopening in downtown Beirut, with three restaurants to serve Lebanese people the best of his cuisine.
Alan Geaam in the kitchens of the Le Gray Hotel. (Credit: Aly Baalbaky)
On March 12, 1999, Alan Geaam, 24, bought a one-way ticket to Paris with only a backpack, his modest savings in his pocket, driven by the hope of giving his life new purpose.His first years in Paris, undocumented, homeless or without a fixed address at times, could have been the subject of a Netflix series titled "My Struggle," his own summary of those years: A fighter who worked odd jobs (he worked on construction sites, as a dishwasher in restaurants), lived in tough conditions, but held on thanks to unbreakable determination. Diaspora success stories From Beirut to Geneva: Valerie Kassardjian Danoux revives the flavors of her childhood "To succeed, to prove myself, I had to work twice as hard," he says, adding that he turned a story "full of weaknesses into the source of his strength."Today, the...
On March 12, 1999, Alan Geaam, 24, bought a one-way ticket to Paris with only a backpack, his modest savings in his pocket, driven by the hope of giving his life new purpose.His first years in Paris, undocumented, homeless or without a fixed address at times, could have been the subject of a Netflix series titled "My Struggle," his own summary of those years: A fighter who worked odd jobs (he worked on construction sites, as a dishwasher in restaurants), lived in tough conditions, but held on thanks to unbreakable determination. Diaspora success stories From Beirut to Geneva: Valerie Kassardjian Danoux revives the flavors of her childhood "To succeed, to prove myself, I had to work twice as hard," he says, adding that he turned a story "full of weaknesses into the source of his strength."Today, the...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!