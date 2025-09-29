Hajjar on Hezbollah Raouche projection: Legal measures will be taken

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar commented on last Thursday’s illumination of the Raouche Rock in Beirut with images of assassinated former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah and his brief successor Hashem Safieddine, stating that "legal and administrative measures related to the violation of a ban and a circular will be taken and followed through to the end."

Hezbollah projected on the iconic landmark, despite a ban issued by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and in violation of a circular from Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud. The governor had only authorized a gathering of about 500 people with no road closures.

The commemoration ended up drawing thousands of supporters instead, blocking the seaside corniche.

Hajjar said in an interview with Al-Joumhouria: "The permit was ignored and overstepped even though it was very clear."

"The security forces found themselves facing a very large number of demonstrators, who had placed the laser equipment used to illuminate the rock in the middle of the crowd, preventing the forces from seizing it," he added, responding to criticism that the security forces did not take action on that day.

Hajjar announced that an investigation is underway, under the supervision of the public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, to determine those responsible for the violations. "The main concern of the Ministry remains maintaining security stability, implementing government decisions, and prosecuting violators on the orders of the Prosecutor’s Office," he continued.