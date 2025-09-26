'You can keep your rock, Nawaf. You and your buddy Joseph will soon go hide under it like cockroaches'

Hassan Nasrallah’s finger on the Raouche Rocks on Sept. 25, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’OLJ)
Along Beirut's corniche, thousands of Hezbollah supporters pushed forward, trying to reach the railing of the famous jetty to witness a sound-and-light show.In the minds and words of the crowd, assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah’s portrait would appear on the Raouche Rocks, no matter what, and in defiance of the ban issued a day earlier by Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud.Along the promenade, time seemed to pause as cars peeled away through side streets. A wave of yellow flags moved steadily toward the vantage point offering the best view of the landmark. Few reached it. For most, standing on a patch of sidewalk or a cafe table was enough. Mourning and commemorations 'I'd come even from the ends of earth': Prayers and testimonies at Hassan Nasrallah's mausoleum “It makes us proud — us Shiites, there are so many of us today....
