Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

REPORT

'You can keep your rock, Nawaf. You and your buddy Joseph will soon go hide under it like cockroaches'

Thousands of Hezbollah supporters gathered in Raouche as images of assassinated leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine were projected on the landmark, defying the governor's ban.

L'OLJ / By Caroline HAYEK, 26 September 2025 10:15

Lire cet article en Français
'You can keep your rock, Nawaf. You and your buddy Joseph will soon go hide under it like cockroaches'

Hassan Nasrallah’s finger on the Raouche Rocks on Sept. 25, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’OLJ)

Along Beirut's corniche, thousands of Hezbollah supporters pushed forward, trying to reach the railing of the famous jetty to witness a sound-and-light show.In the minds and words of the crowd, assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah’s portrait would appear on the Raouche Rocks, no matter what, and in defiance of the ban issued a day earlier by Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud.Along the promenade, time seemed to pause as cars peeled away through side streets. A wave of yellow flags moved steadily toward the vantage point offering the best view of the landmark. Few reached it. For most, standing on a patch of sidewalk or a cafe table was enough. Mourning and commemorations 'I'd come even from the ends of earth': Prayers and testimonies at Hassan Nasrallah's mausoleum “It makes us proud — us Shiites, there are so many of us today....
Along Beirut's corniche, thousands of Hezbollah supporters pushed forward, trying to reach the railing of the famous jetty to witness a sound-and-light show.In the minds and words of the crowd, assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah’s portrait would appear on the Raouche Rocks, no matter what, and in defiance of the ban issued a day earlier by Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud.Along the promenade, time seemed to pause as cars peeled away through side streets. A wave of yellow flags moved steadily toward the vantage point offering the best view of the landmark. Few reached it. For most, standing on a patch of sidewalk or a cafe table was enough. Mourning and commemorations 'I'd come even from the ends of earth': Prayers and testimonies at Hassan Nasrallah's mausoleum “It makes us proud — us Shiites, there are so many of us...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top