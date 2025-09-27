Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

JUDICIARY

Raouche projection: Legally applicable punitive measures

The Prime Minister’s Office has called to "take appropriate measures."

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, Malek Jadah, 27 September 2025 17:59

Raouche projection: Legally applicable punitive measures

A portrait of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah projected onto the Pigeon Rocks at Raouche, in Beirut, on Sept. 25, 2025, during the commemoration of the assassinations of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he had asked the relevant ministries (interior, justice and defense) to "take appropriate measures" and to "arrest those responsible, shortly after the projection Thursday night on the Raouche Pigeon Rocks in Beirut, which displayed portraits of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his presumed successor Hachem Safieddine. The two were killed a year ago by the Israeli army during its war with the party.The Court of Cassation, for its part, asked security forces to summon the individuals involved. On other punitive measures Raouche projections: Could the organizers really be arrested? Faced with the political outcry triggered by the continuation of this projection, which was notably attended by the security chief of the militia, Wafic Safa, identified as the presumed...
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he had asked the relevant ministries (interior, justice and defense) to "take appropriate measures" and to "arrest those responsible, shortly after the projection Thursday night on the Raouche Pigeon Rocks in Beirut, which displayed portraits of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his presumed successor Hachem Safieddine. The two were killed a year ago by the Israeli army during its war with the party.The Court of Cassation, for its part, asked security forces to summon the individuals involved. On other punitive measures Raouche projections: Could the organizers really be arrested? Faced with the political outcry triggered by the continuation of this projection, which was notably attended by the security chief of the militia, Wafic Safa, identified as the presumed...
Comments (1)

This seems like a rather harmless expression of free speech - even if some people are vehemently opposed to the organization you cannot deny the fact..

Jim Kabbani

27 September 2025 19:07

Comment All comments
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (1)

  • This seems like a rather harmless expression of free speech - even if some people are vehemently opposed to the organization you cannot deny the fact..

    Jim Kabbani

    27 September 2025 19:07

Back to top