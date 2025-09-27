Raouche projection: Legally applicable punitive measures

A portrait of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah projected onto the Pigeon Rocks at Raouche, in Beirut, on Sept. 25, 2025, during the commemoration of the assassinations of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he had asked the relevant ministries (interior, justice and defense) to "take appropriate measures" and to "arrest those responsible, shortly after the projection Thursday night on the Raouche Pigeon Rocks in Beirut, which displayed portraits of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his presumed successor Hachem Safieddine. The two were killed a year ago by the Israeli army during its war with the party.The Court of Cassation, for its part, asked security forces to summon the individuals involved. On other punitive measures Raouche projections: Could the organizers really be arrested? Faced with the political outcry triggered by the continuation of this projection, which was notably attended by the security chief of the militia, Wafic Safa, identified as the presumed...
This seems like a rather harmless expression of free speech - even if some people are vehemently opposed to the organization you cannot deny the fact..
27 September 2025 19:07