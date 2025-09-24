Lebanese cuisine by Andree Maalouf and Karim Haidar adapts to every era
From family kitchens in Beirut to restaurant tables in Paris and beyond, Andree Maalouf and Karim Haidar retrace a lifelong journey of recipes, memory and heritage, preserving Lebanon’s culinary soul while adapting it to the rhythms of modern life.
Chefs Karim Haidar and Andre Maalouf. Photo sent to L'Orient Today.
On Sept. 11, 2025, La Cocina libanesa: de Beirut al paladar (Libros Singulares, Alianza Editorial) by Andree Maalouf and Karim Haidar was published in Spain. The release marked a new milestone in the life of a book that has traveled, evolved and been rewritten many times.In mid-August, at the port of the island of Yeu, Maalouf — wife of writer Amin Maalouf — was still signing numerous copies during the Biennale du livre.“In our first book, released in 2007, Karim and I each chose our favorite recipes. Since he is a restaurateur, he included all his family recipes, adjusting and testing them, which is important for a professional to ensure a consistent taste,” she told L’Orient-Le Jour.Each food lover brought a specialty. “For Andree, it’s more about vegetable dishes and pastries; I focus on savory dishes, kebbeh, meats and fish. We sent...
