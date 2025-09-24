Lebanese cuisine by Andree Maalouf and Karim Haidar adapts to every era

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Sept. 11, 2025, La Cocina libanesa: de Beirut al paladar (Libros Singulares, Alianza Editorial) by Andree Maalouf and Karim Haidar was published in Spain. The release marked a new milestone in the life of a book that has traveled, evolved and been rewritten many times.In mid-August, at the port of the island of Yeu, Maalouf — wife of writer Amin Maalouf — was still signing numerous copies during the Biennale du livre.“In our first book, released in 2007, Karim and I each chose our favorite recipes. Since he is a restaurateur, he included all his family recipes, adjusting and testing them, which is important for a professional to ensure a consistent taste,” she told L’Orient-Le Jour.Each food lover brought a specialty. “For Andree, it’s more about vegetable dishes and pastries; I focus on savory dishes, kebbeh, meats and fish. We sent...

On Sept. 11, 2025, La Cocina libanesa: de Beirut al paladar (Libros Singulares, Alianza Editorial) by Andree Maalouf and Karim Haidar was published in Spain. The release marked a new milestone in the life of a book that has traveled, evolved and been rewritten many times.In mid-August, at the port of the island of Yeu, Maalouf — wife of writer Amin Maalouf — was still signing numerous copies during the Biennale du livre.“In our first book, released in 2007, Karim and I each chose our favorite recipes. Since he is a restaurateur, he included all his family recipes, adjusting and testing them, which is important for a professional to ensure a consistent taste,” she told L’Orient-Le Jour.Each food lover brought a specialty. “For Andree, it’s more about vegetable dishes and pastries; I focus on savory dishes, kebbeh, meats and...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in