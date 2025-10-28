In a discreet Beirut visit, Ortagus raises prospects of negotiations with Israel

BEIRUT — U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus held a series of discreet meetings with senior Lebanese officials on Tuesday, part of a regional tour centered on talks with Israel amid growing concern over a potential escalation in Lebanon.

Ortagus, who was in Tel Aviv over the weekend, met around noon with President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Presidential Palace before leaving without speaking to the press. A source at the palace told L’Orient-Le Jour that the envoy did not plan to issue any public statements during her visit.

The same discretion marked her meeting later in the day with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The U.S. envoy is also expected to meet Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail.

Her visit comes as Israeli media leaks and military escalation have fueled speculation about preparations for a new confrontation with Hezbollah, even as Washington urges Beirut to engage in direct negotiations with Tel Aviv.

In their meeting, Berri and Ortagus discussed "the general situation and on-the-ground developments related to daily Israeli hostilities in Lebanon, as well as the work of the cease-fire monitoring committee [also known as the 'mechanism'] and ways to strengthen its role," reported the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Asked about the possibility of an Israeli escalation, Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab said the "impression left by the American envoy Morgan Ortagus goes in the opposite direction." He confirmed that Ortagus discussed with Berri the prospect of "direct or indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel."

Local broadcaster MTV reported that Ortagus presented Berri with two options: direct talks with Israel or indirect discussions through the cease-fire monitoring committee in meetings attended by her.

Diplomatic flurry

Lebanon is witnessing an unusually intense week of diplomatic activity as Israeli strikes intensify in the South and the Bekaa.

Alongside a new meeting of the cease-fire monitoring mechanism chaired by its new head, U.S. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, the country received Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Monday. On Tuesday, President Aoun also met an Egyptian delegation led by intelligence chief Hassan Rachad in Baabda — another group that left without commenting publicly.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is also reportedly expected to make what may be his final visit to Beirut before newly appointed U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa arrives by Nov. 10 to take over the Lebanese portfolio. These visits are seen as part of a broader American push urging the Lebanese state to move forward on disarming Hezbollah and expanding army deployment in the South.

Washington is reportedly drafting a new document to complement Barrack’s proposal, modeled in part on the Gaza framework. Still in early stages, the plan would emphasize direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to address border demarcation and Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

As the risk of a possible Israeli escalation still looms, Issa has warned that international patience has limits, reminding Beirut that continued U.S. assistance depends on "national unity" and the responsibility of all political actors.

In September, Lebanon’s government endorsed an army-drafted plan to disarm non-state groups, primarily Hezbollah. U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which established the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, calls for Israel’s full withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the disarmament of all militias south of the Litani River. However, Hezbollah has refused to surrender its weapons in the current context.

At least 12 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since last Thursday. On Sunday, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said the party does not intend to "launch battles" with Israel to avoid giving it a "pretext" for a wider war.