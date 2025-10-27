A final chance before December? Diplomatic efforts step in as Lebanon teeters on the brink

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Lebanon braces for a particularly heavy week on the diplomatic front. Alongside a new meeting of the cease-fire monitoring mechanism — chaired by its new head, General Joseph Clearfield, and attended by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, the country is set to host Arab League Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as the Egyptian intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad. According to some reports, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is also expected to make another visit to Beirut, likely his last, as the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, will arrive before Nov. 10 and take full charge of the Lebanese dossier.All these visits are designed to push the Lebanese government to speed up its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and complete the deployment of the army in southern Lebanon.Issa set the tone on Friday evening. “The Lebanese...

Lebanon braces for a particularly heavy week on the diplomatic front. Alongside a new meeting of the cease-fire monitoring mechanism — chaired by its new head, General Joseph Clearfield, and attended by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, the country is set to host Arab League Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as the Egyptian intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad. According to some reports, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is also expected to make another visit to Beirut, likely his last, as the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, will arrive before Nov. 10 and take full charge of the Lebanese dossier.All these visits are designed to push the Lebanese government to speed up its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and complete the deployment of the army in southern Lebanon.Issa set the tone on Friday evening. “The Lebanese...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in