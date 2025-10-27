Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
A final chance before December? Diplomatic efforts step in as Lebanon teeters on the brink

Alongside the visit of U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus — and possibly that of Tom Barrack — Lebanon is preparing to host the Arab League secretary-general and the head of Egyptian intelligence services.

By Mounir RABIH, 27 October 2025 10:55

People inspect the wreckage of a vehicle targeted by an Israeli strike in the village of Harouf, southern Lebanon, on Oct. 25, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)

Lebanon braces for a particularly heavy week on the diplomatic front. Alongside a new meeting of the cease-fire monitoring mechanism — chaired by its new head, General Joseph Clearfield, and attended by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, the country is set to host Arab League Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as the Egyptian intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad. According to some reports, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is also expected to make another visit to Beirut, likely his last, as the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, will arrive before Nov. 10 and take full charge of the Lebanese dossier.All these visits are designed to push the Lebanese government to speed up its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and complete the deployment of the army in southern Lebanon.Issa set the tone on Friday evening. “The Lebanese...
