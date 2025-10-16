Michel Issa, in Beirut soon with a new plan: Will the Gaza deal be replicated in the South?

The United States ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, and President Donald Trump during a game of golf. (Credit: ATFL's X account)
Michel Issa has officially received his credentials as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon and is expected to arrive in Beirut by the end of the month. While U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus was quick to congratulate him on his appointment and expressed her eagerness to work with him, this may not be the case with Tom Barrack. The U.S. envoy to Syria may see his role reduced in Lebanon, where it has long been clear that his mission remains temporary.When Barrack arrived in June, he presented his well-known U.S.-devised plan, though diplomatic sources say his vision differs from that of his colleague, who has served since January. Ortagus, who intended to propose her own roadmap, was overshadowed by the diplomat and now mainly takes part in meetings of the cease-fire monitoring mechanism. A similar scenario may unfold today. Taking advantage of the new...
Michel Issa has officially received his credentials as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon and is expected to arrive in Beirut by the end of the month. While U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus was quick to congratulate him on his appointment and expressed her eagerness to work with him, this may not be the case with Tom Barrack. The U.S. envoy to Syria may see his role reduced in Lebanon, where it has long been clear that his mission remains temporary.When Barrack arrived in June, he presented his well-known U.S.-devised plan, though diplomatic sources say his vision differs from that of his colleague, who has served since January. Ortagus, who intended to propose her own roadmap, was overshadowed by the diplomat and now mainly takes part in meetings of the cease-fire monitoring mechanism. A similar scenario may unfold today. Taking advantage of the...