Expected in Beirut, Michel Issa warns that patience of international community has its limits

BEIRUT — His message to the Lebanese political class could not be clearer. As he prepares to take up his post in Beirut at the end of the month, the new American ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, stated on Friday that the patience of the international community "is not unlimited," stressing the need for the [Lebanese] Army and official institutions to be "respected and supported, without external interference."

In a message addressed to the Lebanese diaspora, Issa recalled that "U.S. policy remains constant," and emphasized that "the Lebanese government is the only legitimate authority representing all citizens, and that the army and official institutions must be respected, supported and operate without any interference."

The ambassador also warned that "the patience of the international community is not unlimited," cautioning that "the United States will not tolerate any situation that would allow Lebanon to make way for groups threatening peace or hostile to the American people." He finally stated that "the United States and its partners are ready to help Lebanon," noting nonetheless that "this aid must be accompanied by national unity and responsibility."

The diplomat's statements come as pressure mounts on Lebanese authorities to disarm Hezbollah one year after the cease-fire with Israel, while the party insists it will not surrender its weapons as long as the Israeli army continues to violate the cease-fire.

The United States makes its support for Lebanon and the release of international aid contingent on the state holding the monopoly on arms. On Monday, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack even warned of a new Israeli offensive if the pro-Iranian party is not disarmed, urging authorities to enter into direct negotiations with Israel.

According to information obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour, Washington is considering leveraging the arrival of its new ambassador of Lebanese descent, appointed on Oct. 7, and is preparing to develop a new "work plan" for Lebanon. This roadmap would complement the one presented this summer by Tom Barrack and would be inspired by the Gaza agreement.

The project remains in its early stages, but it would include guidance on the importance of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to settle the border issue and Israeli withdrawal.