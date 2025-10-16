U.S. Ambassador Issa calls appointment 'personal' and professional

BEIRUT — The recently appointed U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, said Wednesday that his appointment is both a professional mission and a “personal adventure,” marking his return to the country of his birth as Washington seeks a new strategy for the region.

Expected to arrive in Beirut by the end of the month, Issa reflected on his roots and the opportunities ahead. “The future of Lebanon belongs to all who believe in its recovery, independence and unity,” he said in a speech at the Lebanese embassy in Washington. According to a video broadcast by local channel MTV, he added that his posting in Beirut is not only a professional mission but also a personal journey.

Emotionally recalling his birth in Beirut, Issa said, “Lebanon has never left my heart.” Representing the United States in his homeland, he added, “To return now, to a country that gave me all the opportunities for success, is one of the greatest honors of my life,” thanking U.S. President Donald Trump, a longtime friend, for his trust.

Issa’s remarks came just over a week after the Senate confirmed his appointment. At the time of his nomination, Trump described him as an “outstanding businessman, a financial expert, and a leader with a remarkable career in Banking, Entrepreneurship, and International Trade,” on his platform, Truth Social.

In July, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Issa called for urgent action against Hezbollah, saying that its disarmament was not optional but a necessity.

Issa’s tone contrasts with that of other recent U.S. envoys of Lebanese origin, including Tom Barrack, the ambassador to Turkey, who stirred controversy in August after rebuking journalists, calling them “animalistic,” during a visit to Lebanon’s Baabda Presidential Palace.

Issa will replace Lisa Anne Johnson at the U.S. embassy in Awkar, in Beirut’s northern suburbs.

His appointment comes at a time when Washington is reportedly preparing a new strategy for Lebanon following the November 2024 cease-fire, which continues to be violated by Israel. The plan, still in its early stages, is expected to build on a framework presented by Barrack this summer and draw inspiration from the Gaza agreement. Provisions are likely to include direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to resolve the border dispute and secure Israel’s withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.