Hezbollah disarmament 'essential,' says Michel Issa before U.S. Senate

BEIRUT — Before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Michel Issa, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, called for urgent action against Hezbollah, stating that its disarmament is not an option but a necessity.

"The full disarmament of Hezbollah is not optional; it is essential. The time to act is now," Issa said in his opening remarks as the Senate considered his nomination.

He recalled that he was born in Beirut, studied in France and spent “most” of his adult life in the United States. "My presence here is a testament to the enduring promise of the American dream, which allowed a young man born in Beirut to become a banker, a businessman, and now, a public servant. If confirmed, I will devote myself fully to advancing American interests and values in Lebano," he said.

Stating that he "intimately understands the complexity of Lebanese society," he said that this understanding would guide his efforts to "build bridges, promote unity, and support the country’s democratic institutions." "I have remained deeply connected to Lebanon over the years and have witnessed the resilience of its people, despite constant obstacles caused by corruption, economic mismanagement and the violent influence of Hezbollah and its Iranian backers," he added.

Returning to the consequences of the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah, Issa considered that although it was "devastating," it had opened "a narrow but significant window" for progress. "We have witnessed promising developments: an independent president and prime minister, reformers, determined to take their country in a new direction," he said.

Emphasizing that the Lebanese government has "begun to reduce Hezbollah’s influence" since the cease-fire was implemented, he added that "additional, urgent measures are needed."

He also said that "the United States must continue to play a leading role in seizing a genuine historic opportunity: demarcating the borders between Israel and Lebanon, and fostering normalization of relations between the two countries."

The prospective diplomat also stressed that "rebuilding Lebanon must go hand in hand with serious reforms ensuring transparent distribution of aid and investments."

He also insisted on the importance of the role of the Lebanese Army, a "reliable partner," saying that it "is now taking concrete steps to enforce the cease-fire and dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the south." "These efforts demonstrate the value of our ongoing security cooperation," he emphasized.

Issa made a point of clarifying his loyalty: "To avoid any potential conflict of interest and to demonstrate that my loyalty is exclusively to the United States, I have voluntarily renounced my Lebanese citizenship."

The cease-fire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which went into effect on Nov. 27, called for the total withdrawal of Israeli troops from south Lebanon, where they still occupy five positions on Lebanese territory, continue to carry out ground incursions, and conduct near-daily strikes.

On the Lebanese side, it was supposed to lead to Hezbollah’s disarmament, primarily south of the Litani River, and then in the country as a whole, as outlined in U.N. Resolution 1701, which serves as the framework for the cease-fire agreement — something the militia party rejects. Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past eight months have killed more than 270 people.