Barrack's (last) message to Lebanon: Disarm Hezbollah or face 'chaos'

BEIRUT — As U.S. special envoy for Syria and Lebanon, Tom Barrack prepares to wrap up his mission in the coming weeks, he posted a lengthy statement on X describing the situation in Lebanon and Syria — Israel’s northern neighbors — as “the Next Pieces for Levant Peace.”

While his statement reads like a “Personal Perspective,” it sounds more like a warning.

In the post, Barrack emphasized the need for Hezbollah’s disarmament, warning that failure to do so could trigger a new Israeli offensive during which the group might seek to delay the May 2026 parliamentary elections to “preserve its power base and regroup.”

“Postponing the 2026 elections under the pretext of war would ignite major chaos within Lebanon,” he added.

In his message, Barrack argued that Hezbollah’s disarmament is necessary and so is the launch of “security and border discussions with Israel.”

He said the November 2024 cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon “has failed,” arguing that no “direct agreement” was ever reached between Israel and Hezbollah. That, he wrote, means “no real mechanism for enforcement [of the terms of the truce] exists,” as Israel continues daily strikes in southern Lebanon and occupies at least six positions on Lebanese soil.

The envoy, who is of Lebanese descent, painted a bleak picture of the country’s internal dynamics: “Iran’s continued funding of Hezbollah militia in spite of sanctions and a divided Lebanese Council of Ministers [Cabinet] delivering mixed messages to its own Lebanese Armed Forces [Lebanese Army], who lack the funding and authority to act. The result was a fragile calm without peace, an army without authority and a government without control.”

According to Barrack, the government’s will to reclaim the state’s monopoly on arms “remains more aspiration than reality, constrained by Hezbollah’s political dominance and the fear of civil unrest.” He added that “the Lebanese Cabinet ... are trapped in sectarian paralysis and are attempting to make a good faith step forward, which Israel has completely discounted.”

All initiatives for 'peaceful solution' with Israel ' have stalled'

Barrack criticized the Cabinet for declining to adopt his “One More Try” plan, presented over the summer, which proposed Hezbollah’s gradual disarmament in exchange for economic incentives.

The government had approved the goals of the plan in early August — angering Hezbollah — and tasked the army with disarming all militias according to a Lebanese Army proposal.

Barrack lamented that all U.S.-backed initiatives for a “peaceful” resolution between Lebanon and Israel, centered on economic incentives, “have stalled.” Lebanese authorities, he said, now face “a defining choice: to seize the path of national renewal or remain mired in paralysis and decline.”

His warning came a week after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for direct negotiations with Israel to resolve outstanding issues, including the demarcation of the land border.

'Israel may act unilaterally – and the consequences would be grave'

Barrack further warned, “Should Beirut continue to hesitate, Israel may act unilaterally — and the consequences would be grave.”

In that scenario, “Hezbollah’s military arm will inevitably face major confrontation with Israel” at a moment the party has already been weakened by the last war, he said. The group’s political wing, he added, could find itself in “a position of certain isolation” just months before next year’s parliamentary elections — prompting it to seek a delay to “buy time – to rebuild militarily.”

Such a move, he warned, “would ignite major chaos within Lebanon, fracturing an already fragile political system and reigniting sectarian distrust.”

“The perception that one militia can suspend democracy could potentially erode public confidence in the state, invite regional interference, and risk pushing Lebanon from crisis into outright institutional breakdown,” he wrote.

Abraham Accords: After Riyadh, the rest of the region

Turning to the Abraham Accords — the normalization deals between Arab states and Israel championed by former U.S. President Donald Trump — Barrack said that following Riyadh, which “now stands at the precipice of formal accession,” other countries in the region will follow, “drawn not by pressure but by prosperity.”

“Now is the time for Lebanon to act,” he urged.

He added that Lebanon will address these “complex issues” with the support of the new U.S. ambassador, Michel Issa — a close Trump friend and fellow Lebanese-American — whose appointment was approved by Congress two weeks ago.