The 11 points of the 'Barrack plan' approved by the Salam Cabinet

The government adopted on Thursday "the objectives" of the roadmap from American envoy to Lebanon and Syria, Tom Barrack, setting a deadline for the restoration of the state's monopoly on arms by the end of the year.

A decision reached despite the withdrawal of Shiite ministers from the session, which sparked mixed reactions. As soon as the session ended, several convoys of pro-Hezbollah protesters circulated in various regions of Lebanon: in Sour and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, in Baalbeck in the Bekaa, as well as in Beirut's southern suburbs.

What are the goals of the American proposal? And what are the phases of its implementation?

The 'Barrack plan': 11 objectives

At the end of Thursday's government session, the information minister read the objectives of the roadmap, which were put to a vote during the meeting. There are 11 objectives, as follows:

1- Lebanon's commitment to implementing the Taif agreement, as well as the Constitution and United Nations Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701. Lebanon must take necessary measures to extend the state's full sovereignty over the entire national territory to strengthen the role of legitimate public institutions, establish the state's monopoly in war and peace decisions and control of weapons over all Lebanese territory.

2- Ensure a permanent cease-fire, including the end of all land, air and sea violations, through organized steps leading to a lasting, comprehensive and guaranteed solution.

3- Gradually end the armed presence of all non-state factions, including Hezbollah, throughout Lebanese territory — both south and north of the Litani River — while providing appropriate support to the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces.

4- Deploy Lebanese Army units in border areas and key interior regions, with adequate support for the military and the Internal Security Forces.

5- Israel's withdrawal from the "five points" and commitment to resolve border and prisoner issues via indirect negotiations and diplomatic means.

6- Ensure the return of residents to border villages and communities.

7- Guarantee the complete withdrawal of Israel from Lebanese territory and stop all hostilities, including land, air and maritime violations.

8- Permanent and visible demarcation of the international border between Lebanon and Israel.

9- Permanent and definitive demarcation and definition of the border between Lebanon and Syria.

10- Organization of an economic conference with the participation of the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other friends of Lebanon, to support the reconstruction of the Lebanese economy, implementing President Donald Trump's vision of a prosperous Lebanon.

11- Provide additional international support to Lebanon's security forces, especially the Lebanese Army, by supplying them with the necessary military equipment to implement this initiative and ensure Lebanon's protection.

The 'most detailed plan to date'

According to a copy of the government's agenda, which was seen by Reuters, the plan developed by the State Department outlines the "most detailed measures to date" to disarm Hezbollah. Here is an overview of the implementation plan, in four phases:

Phase 1: The Lebanese government must publish within 15 days a decree committing to completely disarm Hezbollah by Dec. 31, 2025. During this phase, Israel must halt its land, air and maritime military operations.

Phase 2: Lebanon begins implementing the disarmament plan within 60 days, with the government approving "a detailed deployment plan [for the Lebanese army] aimed at placing all weapons under state authority." This plan will specify the objectives of disarmament.

Phase 3: Within 90 days, Israel must withdraw from the last two of five points it occupies, and funding will be provided to begin clearing debris in Lebanon and rehabilitating infrastructure for reconstruction.

Phase 4: Within 120 days, Hezbollah's remaining heavy weapons, including missiles and drones, must be dismantled.

Reacting to the Cabinet session, Tom Barrack wrote on X: "Congratulations to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and the government for making a historic, courageous and just decision this week ... The resolutions adopted ... finally launch the implementation of the principle 'One nation, one army' for Lebanon. We support the Lebanese people."

The U.S. envoy added: "Our goal in Lebanon is a strong state capable of confronting and disarming Hezbollah."