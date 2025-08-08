Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Among Lebanese Shiites, Hezbollah's disarmament divides

While many continue to assert that the party's arsenal protects Lebanon from Israeli attacks, others are calling for the army to be strengthened.

L'OLJ / By Layal DAGHER, 08 August 2025 10:15,

A Hezbollah flag planted on the ruins of a building bombed by Israel in Hermel, in the Bekaa, in November 2024. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'OLJ)

“If only officials would come to the South before making these kinds of decisions,” sighs Hassan Qawsan, former mokhtar of Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil), whose son was killed in the last war between Israel and Hezbollah.The Lebanese government’s decision Tuesday to disarm Hezbollah by the end of 2025 has sparked anger among many Shiite supporters of the party, led by Naim Qassem. But others in the community, weary of years of war, see it as a hopeful step forward — even as Israeli airstrikes continue almost daily in southern Lebanon despite the cease-fire in effect since November 2024. Need the context? Cabinet adopts 'objectives' laid out in US proposal for Hezbollah disarmament Fragile cease-fireFor Qawsan, Hezbollah remains “essential to protect the Lebanese.”“There’s a truce, but the war isn’t over. We still can’t sleep at night with...
