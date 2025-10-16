Trump molds the Middle East in his image: Peace through force and money

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google From the Knesset to the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, Donald Trump’s style speaks volumes about his vision for U.S. foreign policy. Over his two presidential terms, Trump has positioned himself as the architect of a “peace through strength” policy, a phrase first used by Neville Chamberlain in a failed attempt to prevent World War II. With Trump, this strategy takes on an economic logic: applying pressure to impose peace through investment. In one example Trump’s economic zone in south Lebanon: Trap or opportunity? Strictly speaking, there is no Trump doctrine — nor has any American president since the post-Cold War era truly had one. A doctrine implies guiding principles and strategic vision. Trump’s foreign policy, by contrast, is driven first and foremost by presidential ego, often sidelining America’s long-term interests....

From the Knesset to the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, Donald Trump’s style speaks volumes about his vision for U.S. foreign policy. Over his two presidential terms, Trump has positioned himself as the architect of a “peace through strength” policy, a phrase first used by Neville Chamberlain in a failed attempt to prevent World War II. With Trump, this strategy takes on an economic logic: applying pressure to impose peace through investment. In one example Trump’s economic zone in south Lebanon: Trap or opportunity? Strictly speaking, there is no Trump doctrine — nor has any American president since the post-Cold War era truly had one. A doctrine implies guiding principles and strategic vision. Trump’s foreign policy, by contrast, is driven first and foremost by presidential ego, often sidelining America’s...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in