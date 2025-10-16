The 'Board of Peace': A transition full of unknowns for post-Hamas Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leave the country following a joint press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Credit: Jim Watson/AFP)
Having missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize this year, U.S. Donald Trump secured for himself a role befitting his own sense of importance in Gaza’s future: the U.S. president plans to chair the “Board of Peace,” meant to oversee the coastal enclave’s transitional governance.Point nine of the U.S. plan, laid out in a document of 20 proposals, states: This “new international transitional body ... will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program.” The plan also names former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to lead the effort, which resembles a small-scale League of Nations-style mandate.Egypt is also expected to take part, Trump “hoped” when asked on Oct. 13 about President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s participation, later adding that many world...
