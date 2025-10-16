Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
The 'Board of Peace': A transition full of unknowns for post-Hamas Gaza

The body is set to oversee the reconstruction of the coastal enclave but risks above all extending its international control and delaying Palestinian sovereignty.

By Clara HAGE, 16 October 2025 15:55

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leave the country following a joint press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Credit: Jim Watson/AFP)

Having missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize this year, U.S. Donald Trump secured for himself a role befitting his own sense of importance in Gaza’s future: the U.S. president plans to chair the “Board of Peace,” meant to oversee the coastal enclave’s transitional governance.Point nine of the U.S. plan, laid out in a document of 20 proposals, states: This “new international transitional body ... will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program.” The plan also names former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to lead the effort, which resembles a small-scale League of Nations-style mandate.Egypt is also expected to take part, Trump “hoped” when asked on Oct. 13 about President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s participation, later adding that many world...
