Mikati, Siniora, and Tammam Salam: Preserving national unity and state authority is the top priority

BEIRUT — Former prime ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora, and Tammam Salam met Wednesday to discuss regional and local developments, insisting that "the ultimate goal is to preserve the country's unity and the unity of authority in managing the affairs of the state," reports the state-run National News Agency (NNA.)

Following their meeting, the three former heads of government issued a statement stressing the importance "of the implementation of measures that guarantee respect for and application of the Constitution, the Taif Agreement, and the rule of law." They called for "cooperation and solidarity among constitutional authorities in order to achieve these goals and to strengthen confidence in national unity and governance."

This declaration on the importance of unity among leaders comes as tensions have stirred between Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun, following controversy over Hezbollah's projection on Raouche Rock, a tourist and symbolic site on the Beirut coast.

The prime minister had implied that the army and the security forces should have prevented this projection, which contravened an administrative decision, while the head of state defended the military and denounced any criticism toward it.

The two men met Tuesday at Baabda and had 'a frank discussion' that resulted in an agreement to "continue their cooperation", according to a source familiar with the meeting who spoke to L'Orient-Le Jour.

Domestically, the three Sunni leaders also condemned "the continued Israeli enemy aggression against South Lebanon" and called to "force Israel to end its aggression" and withdraw "from the five points and hills it occupies" in South Lebanon near the border.

They also reiterated "their support, commitment and insistence on the two cabinet decisions adopted on Aug. 5 and Sept. 5, stipulating that weapons must be exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese state, and on the need for their implementation without any retreat or hesitation, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the Taif Agreement," joining the positions and opinions of Salam, Tammam's cousin.

Despite government decisions, Hezbollah refuses to discuss its disarmament as long as Israel occupies positions in Lebanon and bombs its territory.

Israel claims to be "enforcing" the cease-fire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, signed Nov. 27, 2024, which provides for the disarmament of Hezbollah, at least in the area south of the Litani River, nearly 30 kilometers deep from the border with Israel.

The former prime ministers also expressed hope that "progress will be made in economic, financial, and administrative reforms and that efforts will continue to launch the reconstruction of destruction caused by Israeli aggressions against Lebanon in a way that will allow the state to obtain more Arab and international support to strengthen the capacities of the army and Lebanese security forces."

The international community has conditioned any aid to Lebanon on the disarmament of Hezbollah, while Beirut alone is incapable of providing the necessary funding to rebuild the devastated areas, which amounts to several billion dollars.

'Saving Lebanon from the many dangers surrounding it'

On the Palestinian issue, marked by increasing recognition of the State of Palestine by U.N. member countries and a possible agreement for "peace" in Gaza, the former prime ministers denounced "the continued war of extermination waged by Israel against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as its persistent attempts to eliminate the Palestinian cause."

They also welcomed "steps taken by many friendly countries to recognize the State of Palestine, as an encouraging sign that the international community will not submit to the policy of fait accompli the Netanyahu government is trying to impose."

Mikati, Siniora, and Tammam Salam said that "the end of the war in Gaza supports the position of the Lebanese state, which aspires to see Lebanon recover and be saved from the many dangers surrounding it."

According to them, "President Donald Trump's plan provides for an 'immediate' end to the ongoing war since Oct. 7, 2023, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the release of all hostages and a large number of Palestinian prisoners."