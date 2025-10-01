'We have no choice left, we're cornered': Palestinians from Gaza and occupied West Bank weigh Trump's proposal

Saida Abu Hatab, a displaced Palestinian, heads south in central Gaza Strip, on Sept. 28, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)
Under the scorching Gaza sun, Ahmad Abou Salem — exasperated after living in a tent — finds a glimmer of hope at the news of a possible cease-fire.On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that an end to Israel’s war on the enclave was “closer than ever,” after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed his American counterpart's 20-point plan outlining the parameters of a truce.The plan calls for the release of all Israeli hostages — living and dead — within 72 hours, those captured during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, which sparked the war. The plan won broad support among the Israeli public and now awaits approval from Hamas, which was neither included in nor informed of the drafting of the deal.Abou Salem, in his 20s, told L'Orient Today he learned the news of Trump's offer upon arriving in...
