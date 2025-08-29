Haykal says army will succeed in its mission 'while maintaining civil peace'

BEIRUT — Lebanese Army chief Rodolphe Haykal said Friday that the military is preparing for “a delicate phase” requiring sensitive operations, including the disarmament of militias such as Hezbollah and groups in Palestinian camps, while ensuring civil peace and internal stability.

The senior officer was speaking during an exceptional meeting of staff members and other officers, according to a statement reported by the state-run National News Agency (NNA.)

"We have made heavy sacrifices and given martyrs in the fulfillment of our national duty, and nothing will distract us from our commitment to assume our responsibilities in all regions and along the borders," he added.

The army has lost several soldiers in South Lebanon since the cease-fire reached at the end of November between Israel and Hezbollah. On Thursday, two soldiers were killed by an explosion while responding to an Israeli drone that had crashed after an attack. In early August, the Lebanese Army announced the death of six of its soldiers in an explosion during a demining operation in a weapons depot in southern Lebanon belonging to Hezbollah.

Regarding the situation on the border with Syria, the army's command assured that "necessary communications have taken place with the Syrian authorities on the control of the northern and eastern borders, in the common interest."

The Lebanese Army is to present next week a plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, in accordance with a decision taken on Aug. 5, 2025, by Cabinet, which incorporates the main points of a U.S. proposal to make the cease-fire permanent.

Hezbollah has so far refused to disarm before Israel withdraws from several strategic points it still occupies in southern Lebanon and ceases its near-daily strikes on Lebanese territory. The party, whose position is firmly supported by its Iranian sponsor, has raised the tone to the point of issuing a veiled threat of civil war.