Salam briefs Berri on the outcomes of his visit to France

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Saturday in Ain al-Tineh to discuss the outcome of his recent visit to Paris, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

“President Salam briefed Nabih Berri on the results of his official visit to Paris and his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, which reaffirmed France’s support for Lebanon across various sectors, as well as its commitment to renewing the mandate of UNIFIL, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, to help preserve stability in the South,” the agency reported.





Berri and Salam also discussed “reformist draft laws submitted by the government to Parliament, notably the bill on judicial independence and the one on restructuring the banking sector.”

During Salam’s visit to Paris on Thursday — his first since taking office — President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need to continue implementing reforms in order to hold an international conference to support Lebanon and mobilize the necessary aid for reconstruction. He also announced that France would contribute €75 million (approximately $88.16 million) to the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Program (LEAP) set up by the World Bank.