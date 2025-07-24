Salam says he feels 'reassured' after meeting Macron in Paris

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, as part of the premier's first official visit to France since his appointment in January.

In a message posted on X following the meeting, Salam said he felt "reassured" by his exchanges with the French president. "I thank France for its constant support for Lebanon, its security, its sovereignty and its prosperity. I am returning to Beirut reassured by President Macron's commitments on aid to Lebanon, the renewal of UNIFIL, and the strengthening of our bilateral ties in the areas of security, the economy, education and culture," he wrote.

According to L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent, discussions focused on bilateral cooperation between Lebanon and France in administrative, financial and judicial matters, as well as on reforms undertaken by Beirut in these sectors.

The ongoing institutional crisis in Lebanon, as well as security tensions in the south of the country, were at the heart of the talks, in particular coordination between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL, in a context in which Israeli strikes and incursions have continued on an almost daily basis in southern Lebanon, despite the cease-fire that came into effect in Lebanon on Nov. 24, 2024, ending the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The effects of a recent episode of intercommunal violence in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida in southern Syria were also discussed. Relations between Beirut and Damascus, with an emphasis on ongoing efforts to encourage the return of Syrian refugees to their country, were also addressed.

Salam confirmed during an exchange with journalists at the Lebanese embassy that a new Franco-Lebanese conference is to be held soon, ahead of future international meetings aimed at mobilizing aid for Lebanon. An international aid conference for Lebanon was organized in Paris in October 2024 during the previous autumn war.

According to a statement issued the previous day by the French presidency, the "strengthening of the Lebanese armed forces" as well as "the consequences of the war in Iran" and the situation in the Gaza Strip were also on the agenda. The Élysée referred to "the imperative of a complete cessation of hostilities in the region to protect civilians and the absolute urgency of massive, unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip."

Meanwhile, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer was also in Paris on Thursday to meet French officials and discuss, among other topics, the Iranian issue, according to four sources cited by Reuters.

American envoy Tom Barrack concluded his visit to Beirut on Wednesday by calling on Lebanese authorities to fully assume their responsibilities on the Hezbollah disarmament issue. Since the cease-fire, which went into effect last Nov. 27, the Israeli army has carried out almost daily strikes against Lebanon, mainly in the south and the Bekaa. These attacks have so far killed more than 270 people.