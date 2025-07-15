French ambassador Herve Magro to L’Orient-Le Jour: Lebanon must not miss the Syrian train

French ambassador Herve Magro at the Residence des Pins, Beirut, July 10, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'OLJ)
Lebanon finds itself in an increasingly difficult position. More than five months after the formation of Nawaf Salam’s government, the first under President Joseph Aoun, reforms are progressing slowly, while the issue of ensuring a state monopoly on weapons remains stalled.In this context, several diplomatic initiatives — particularly from the Americans and the French — are underway to push things forward and avoid a new escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.On the occasion of Bastille Day, French Ambassador to Beirut Herve Magro discussed these efforts in an interview with L’Orient-Le Jour and Annahar. Read more Who wants internal conflict in Lebanon? L’Orient-Le Jour: U.S. envoy Tom Barrack concluded a visit to Beirut last week, during which he received Lebanon’s response to his roadmap for Hezbollah’s disarmament. How do you...
Lebanon finds itself in an increasingly difficult position. More than five months after the formation of Nawaf Salam’s government, the first under President Joseph Aoun, reforms are progressing slowly, while the issue of ensuring a state monopoly on weapons remains stalled.In this context, several diplomatic initiatives — particularly from the Americans and the French — are underway to push things forward and avoid a new escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.On the occasion of Bastille Day, French Ambassador to Beirut Herve Magro discussed these efforts in an interview with L’Orient-Le Jour and Annahar. Read more Who wants internal conflict in Lebanon? L’Orient-Le Jour: U.S. envoy Tom Barrack concluded a visit to Beirut last week, during which he received Lebanon’s response to his roadmap for Hezbollah’s disarmament....
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.