France to contribute $88 million to reconstruction in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron informed Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam that France will contribute €75 million (about $88.16 million) to the Lebanon Emergency Aid Project (LEAP), launched by the World Bank to support reconstruction following last autumn’s war between Hezbollah and Israel.

During Salam’s first visit to Paris since taking office, Macron stressed the need to pursue reforms to organize an international donor conference and mobilize further reconstruction aid. In early June, Lebanon secured a $250 million World Bank loan and, with U.N. agencies, launched projects totaling more than $350 million, focused on the South.

Villages in the South, the Bekaa, and Beirut’s southern suburbs were partially or fully destroyed by Israeli attacks. The World Bank estimates war-related damage in Lebanon at $11 billion, covering the period from Oct. 8, 2023, to Dec. 20, 2024.

UNIFIL, Israeli violations, and army support

According to a statement from the Grand Serail on Friday, both sides emphasized the need to renew the U.N. peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) mandate — due for a Security Council vote in the coming weeks — and to reinforce cease-fire monitoring.

Macron and Salam reaffirmed the need for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and an end to cease-fire violations. They also backed strengthening the Lebanese Army to ensure it alone holds authority on the ground.

On judicial reform, Macron expressed readiness to offer technical and financial support, including sending a French expert to the Justice Ministry and launching a partnership between France’s National School for the Judiciary and Lebanon’s Institute of Judicial Studies.

Lebanese-Syrian border

As security concerns along the Lebanese-Syrian border grow, France reiterated its willingness to support border control cooperation between Beirut and Damascus. This includes offering technical assistance for border demarcation, based on France’s historical archives.

Earlier this week, Lebanese and Syrian military intelligence chiefs met in Riyadh amid rising tensions on the border. The area has seen recent clashes — in February and March — between clans reportedly close to Hezbollah and newly formed Syrian security units. Several parts of the 330-kilometer border remain undemarcated, fueling smuggling and recurring conflicts in areas like Hosh al-Sayyed Ali.