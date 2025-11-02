In Cairo, Salam urges German president to pressure Israel to end its attacks

BEIRUT — Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whom he met in Cairo on the sidelines of the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon despite the ongoing cease-fire.

“Lebanon is working to take advantage of the post-cease-fire phase in Gaza and the Sharm al-Sheikh summit to consolidate the end of hostilities and strengthen stability in the South and across the country,” Salam said.

He emphasized that “Lebanon’s stability is an integral part of regional stability” and called for “pressure on Israel to withdraw from the South and stop its repeated attacks.”

The prime minister reaffirmed Lebanon’s “full commitment to Resolution 1701 and the provisions of the cease-fire,” adding that “the government continues to implement its plan to restore the state’s monopoly on arms, bolster stability, and reinforce the authority of legitimate institutions.”

Germany’s continued support

For his part, Steinmeier reaffirmed Germany’s consistent support for Lebanon’s efforts to maintain stability and strengthen its institutions, particularly the Lebanese Army. He said Germany stands ready to take an active role in the upcoming international conference to support the army and contribute to economic and development cooperation projects.

“Lebanon must now seize the opportunity presented by the new regional climate after the Gaza cease-fire to strengthen stability and rebuild trust, both internally and externally,” Steinmeier said.

He added that “Germany will continue to stand by Lebanon during this sensitive period,” stressing the importance of reaching a final agreement with the International Monetary Fund — seen as a crucial step to restoring international confidence and reviving the economy.

Salam was accompanied in Cairo by Economy Minister Amer Bisat and his adviser Claude Hage. He was received at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

On Sunday, Salam is scheduled to lead the Lebanese delegation at the tenth session of the Lebanese-Egyptian Higher Committee, during which more than 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed between Beirut and Cairo.

Egypt played a key role in brokering the Gaza cease-fire, and its intelligence chief, Hassan Rachad, visited Lebanon at the end of October for meetings with President Joseph Aoun and other officials. The previous week, he traveled to Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.