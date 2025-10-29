Egypt strengthens its role in the Middle East: After Gaza, Lebanon

The President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, welcomes the head of Egyptian intelligence, Hassan Rachad, in Baabda, on Oct. 28, 2025. (Credit: Photo provided by the Presidency)
Egypt, which played a key role in the cease-fire agreement in Gaza, may now be preparing for another diplomatic breakthrough in Lebanon.The question arises as Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad visits Beirut. On Tuesday, he met with President Joseph Aoun and several Lebanese officials, after traveling the previous week to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Clearly, Egypt seeks to reassert itself as a key player in a region undergoing major shifts.Cairo’s initiative follows the logic of the Sharm al-Sheikh summit, whose results it hopes to reproduce in Lebanon. Egypt is pursuing an approach based on consensus rather than confrontation. Its reading of the regional situation is clear: circumstances in the region have changed, and Hezbollah’s arsenal is now on the table, but the issue must be addressed outside...
