ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Lebanon’s golden opportunity
L'Orient Today / By Saeb El Zein, 20 October 2025 22:16
Lebanon today stands at a crossroads. Our nation has endured years of economic collapse, 50 years of wars, political paralysis and social hardship. Yet despite these challenges, Lebanon remains rich in its assets: a highly educated population, successful professionals and entrepreneurs, a striving global diaspora, a vibrant cultural heritage and a prime Mediterranean location.The question is not whether Lebanon has potential — it always has. The question is whether we can translate this potential into prosperity. We have failed numerous times thanks to an antiquated political system that led to political instability and multiple foreign occupations. Today with the new national, reformist president, and prime minister and the focus on building a state of law, I believe we can. What is needed is a bold new economic approach such as: a...
