Lebanon’s golden opportunity

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Lebanon today stands at a crossroads. Our nation has endured years of economic collapse, 50 years of wars, political paralysis and social hardship. Yet despite these challenges, Lebanon remains rich in its assets: a highly educated population, successful professionals and entrepreneurs, a striving global diaspora, a vibrant cultural heritage and a prime Mediterranean location.The question is not whether Lebanon has potential — it always has. The question is whether we can translate this potential into prosperity. We have failed numerous times thanks to an antiquated political system that led to political instability and multiple foreign occupations. Today with the new national, reformist president, and prime minister and the focus on building a state of law, I believe we can. What is needed is a bold new economic approach such as: a...

Lebanon today stands at a crossroads. Our nation has endured years of economic collapse, 50 years of wars, political paralysis and social hardship. Yet despite these challenges, Lebanon remains rich in its assets: a highly educated population, successful professionals and entrepreneurs, a striving global diaspora, a vibrant cultural heritage and a prime Mediterranean location.The question is not whether Lebanon has potential — it always has. The question is whether we can translate this potential into prosperity. We have failed numerous times thanks to an antiquated political system that led to political instability and multiple foreign occupations. Today with the new national, reformist president, and prime minister and the focus on building a state of law, I believe we can. What is needed is a bold new economic approach such as:...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in