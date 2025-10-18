Tannourine allowed to resume water distribution, health minister says

BEIRUT — The bottled water company Tannourine has been granted permission by the Health Ministry to restart its production and distribution of drinking water, five days after a bacterial contamination was thought to have been found in its water, Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine announced at a press conference Saturday.

On Oct. 13, authorities had called on the mineral water company to withdraw its products from the market due to suspected bacterial contamination. However, further tests carried out by the Lebanese Agricultural Research Institute, which is under the Ministry of Agriculture's jurisdiction, found the water was “compliant” with health standards, Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani said in an interview Friday.

Tap water in most of Lebanon's urban centers is not drinkable, forcing residents to purchase bottled water for consumption.