Health Ministry orders withdrawal of Tannourine water from market due to bacterial contamination

BEIRUT — The Ministry of Health on Monday ordered the company Tannourine to withdraw its products from the market due to bacterial contamination in its water, warning of "administrative and judicial proceedings" if it fails to comply.

In a statement, the ministry said that its epidemiological surveillance team analyzed samples taken on Oct. 6 from the Lebanese market, which were found to be "non-compliant with Lebanese standards due to their contamination with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa." This bacterium can cause various infections — of the lungs, urinary tract, skin, eyes, or blood — especially inimmunocompromized individuals.

The ministry ordered the company to suspend the bottling of its water "until the source of the contamination is identified and resolved," specifying that a new inspection would need to take place afterward. It also required the "removal from the market of all products bottled before the date of publication of this decision, within three working days," or else legal action would be taken.

“Pseudomonas aeruginosa, the name of the bacteria the Ministry of Health said the Tannourine water is contaminated with, does not pose a health risk to healthy individuals,” researcher in aquatic environment Kamal Slim told L’Orient Today.

“But for people with allergies or weaker immune systems, water contaminated with this bacteria can cause serious issues, especially affecting the respiratory system,” he explained.

“Most of us drink water from plastic bottles. We have over 100 water companies in Lebanon and the source of this bottled water is often unclear. Are all these companies sourcing water from the same place? Or are they testing and sourcing it independently? Who is overseeing this? Are the designated ministries following up on them?” Slim said.

“If someone owns a water company, they should be testing their water every 24 hours for contamination, especially bacterial contamination because bacteria in water multiplies quickly especially when plastic water bottles are left for hours in the sun.”

Founded in 1978, Tannourine is one of the most recognized bottled water brands in Lebanon. According to its website, its bottles are filled in the mountainous Tannourine region, at around 1,500 meters altitude.

Contacted by L'Orient-Le Jour, Tannourine was not immediately available for comment.