Qatar temporarily withdraws Tannourine bottled water from the market

The issue of contamination that the Lebanese Ministry of Health claims to have detected in Tannourine bottled water has crossed Lebanon’s borders. The Qatari Minister of Health announced Tuesday that he had "temporarily withdrawn from the local markets, as a preventive measure, bottled water produced in Lebanon under the Tannourine brand, after learning of the Lebanese Ministry of Health’s announcement concerning contamination of samples by the Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria."

On Monday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a circular announcing the detection of a bacterium in Tannourine brand bottled water and called for its temporary withdrawal from the market.

The Qatari Ministry of Health, for its part, asked consumers in the emirate to "return the products to points of sale or empty and dispose of the plastic containers." The ministry said it had taken samples for testing to ensure their quality. It also noted that "teams have been sent to ensure the product was removed from shelves at various points of sale."

"The Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterium is common in the environment, notably in soil and water, and rarely causes infection in humans—mainly among vulnerable individuals," the Qatari ministry statement concluded.