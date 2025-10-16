Industry leaders criticize tests behind ban on Tannourine water

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Two days after authorities ordered Tannourine mineral water off the market over alleged bacterial contamination, the Association of Lebanese Industrialists (AIL) slammed the move, calling the inspection process flawed and the decision damaging to business.At a press conference at the association’s headquarters in Beirut, AIL President Salim Zeenni also welcomed the authorities' decision to conduct new tests before confirming their decision."The initial tests were conducted by Rafic Hariri Hospital and Daher al-Bachek Hospital, institutions which are not ISO 17025 certified," an international standard setting general requirements for calibration and testing laboratories, the association president told L’Orient-Le Jour. "It would have been better to carry out additional tests and definitively confirm the results before...

Two days after authorities ordered Tannourine mineral water off the market over alleged bacterial contamination, the Association of Lebanese Industrialists (AIL) slammed the move, calling the inspection process flawed and the decision damaging to business.At a press conference at the association’s headquarters in Beirut, AIL President Salim Zeenni also welcomed the authorities' decision to conduct new tests before confirming their decision."The initial tests were conducted by Rafic Hariri Hospital and Daher al-Bachek Hospital, institutions which are not ISO 17025 certified," an international standard setting general requirements for calibration and testing laboratories, the association president told L’Orient-Le Jour. "It would have been better to carry out additional tests and definitively confirm the results...

