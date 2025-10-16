Industry leaders criticize tests behind ban on Tannourine water

Association of Lebanese Industrialists held a press conference to take a stand on the Tannourine case, at its headquarters in Beirut, on Oct. 15, 2025. (Credit: Photo released by the AIL)
Two days after authorities ordered Tannourine mineral water off the market over alleged bacterial contamination, the Association of Lebanese Industrialists (AIL) slammed the move, calling the inspection process flawed and the decision damaging to business.At a press conference at the association’s headquarters in Beirut, AIL President Salim Zeenni also welcomed the authorities' decision to conduct new tests before confirming their decision."The initial tests were conducted by Rafic Hariri Hospital and Daher al-Bachek Hospital, institutions which are not ISO 17025 certified," an international standard setting general requirements for calibration and testing laboratories, the association president told L’Orient-Le Jour. "It would have been better to carry out additional tests and definitively confirm the results before...
