Israeli attacks on the South: Salam meets with Aoun, then Berri

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday met with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Presidential Palace, before heading to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at his residence in Ain al-Tineh. The meetings were set in response to Thursday night's major Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.
In Baabda, Salam and Aoun discussed "the general situation in the country, particularly in the South, in light of the ongoing Israeli aggressions," the Lebanese presidency said in a message on X.
The meeting also addressed regional developments following the Sharm al-Sheikh conference, and "preparations for the next Cabinet session scheduled for next week," the presidency's statement added.
On Monday, the "Summit for Peace" was held under the auspices of U.S. President Donald Trump, where Aoun stated that "Lebanon cannot remain outside the ongoing crisis settlement process in the region."
Aoun and Salam's most recent conversation took place amid tensions over Hezbollah supporters' illumination of the Raouche Rock despite the governor's ban. Salam had criticized security forces for not intervening, which Aoun defended.
The Salam-Berri meeting comes after their indirect exchange last week, when Berri accused the government of a lack of interest in the South and its residents.
According to L'Orient-Le Jour's information, Aoun, Salam and Berri are aiming to meet to formulate a unified Lebanese position on Israel. The government has repeatedly demanded an Israeli withdrawal from the South and an end to attacks before any negotiations with Israel.