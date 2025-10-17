Israeli attacks on the South: Salam meets with Aoun, then Berri

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday met with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Presidential Palace, before heading to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at his residence in Ain al-Tineh. The meetings were set in response to Thursday night's major Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

In Baabda, Salam and Aoun discussed "the general situation in the country, particularly in the South, in light of the ongoing Israeli aggressions," the Lebanese presidency said in a message on X.