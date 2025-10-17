Central Inspection says it carried out unannounced field visits to public administrations

BEIRUT — The Central Inspection announced on Friday that teams of its engineering inspectors carried out surprise field visits to several public administrations and institutions to ensure the "proper implementation of administrative and technical standards."

According to their statement posted on X, the inspections were in accordance with Central Inspection head George Attieh's directives.

Two weeks ago, President Joseph Aoun called for “intensifying unannounced field inspections in public administrations” during a tour of various public institutions in Beirut, including Central Inspection.

Aoun also discussed, twice this month, anti-corruption efforts with State Security General Director Edgard Lawandos.

In April, the president made an inspection tour at the Beirut Port and at the vehicle registration center in Dikwaneh, east of the capital, which has periodically been closed for long periods in recent years, mainly as part of a corruption investigation.

In September, State Security announced it had uncovered "major financial irregularities" at the Port of Beirut, involving more than a million dollars in unpaid invoices by operating companies.

The fight against corruption is one of the commitments Aoun made in his inaugural speech on Jan. 9. A month later, he submitted his asset declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Lebanon has not witnessed any serious and effective attempts to reform and improve its public administration in decades. Rampant corruption among public servants is a common problem that is rarely addressed.

In 2021, Lebanon received its worst result yet in the Corruption Perception Index, scoring 24 out of 100 points. According to the 2019 Global Corruption Barometer (GCB), the overall bribery rate stood at 41 percent, the highest rate out of the six countries surveyed in the Middle East and North Africa.