Vehicle registrations: Prosecutors notified after years of disputes and mismanagement
After hearing from most of the parties involved, the parliamentary inquiry committee concluded that this public contract was marred by procedural flaws and inadequate state oversight, resulting in additional costs for users.
The entrance to the vehicle inspection center in Hadath, a suburb of Beirut. (Credit: National News Agency)
Nearly 10 years after it was launched, the thorny file of the “Nafaa,” — the Vehicle Registration and Traffic Authority, and the failures in the large-scale project to modernize vehicle titles and registrations — has resurfaced.The parliamentary Public Works and Transport Committee decided to refer the case to prosecutors over alleged violations and corruption, based on the report of the investigative commission chaired by MP Ibrahim Mneimneh, finalized a few weeks ago and excerpts of which L’Orient-Le Jour reviewed. From our new road safety series Lebanon's mopeds, both killer and savior The case began in 2015, when the company Inkript was awarded the contract. Spread over seven years and valued at $174 million, including VAT, the deal called for the delivery of four specific products: biometric driving licenses, car registration...
