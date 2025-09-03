Vehicle registrations: Prosecutors notified after years of disputes and mismanagement

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Nearly 10 years after it was launched, the thorny file of the “Nafaa,” — the Vehicle Registration and Traffic Authority, and the failures in the large-scale project to modernize vehicle titles and registrations — has resurfaced.The parliamentary Public Works and Transport Committee decided to refer the case to prosecutors over alleged violations and corruption, based on the report of the investigative commission chaired by MP Ibrahim Mneimneh, finalized a few weeks ago and excerpts of which L’Orient-Le Jour reviewed. From our new road safety series Lebanon's mopeds, both killer and savior The case began in 2015, when the company Inkript was awarded the contract. Spread over seven years and valued at $174 million, including VAT, the deal called for the delivery of four specific products: biometric driving licenses, car registration...

Nearly 10 years after it was launched, the thorny file of the “Nafaa,” — the Vehicle Registration and Traffic Authority, and the failures in the large-scale project to modernize vehicle titles and registrations — has resurfaced.The parliamentary Public Works and Transport Committee decided to refer the case to prosecutors over alleged violations and corruption, based on the report of the investigative commission chaired by MP Ibrahim Mneimneh, finalized a few weeks ago and excerpts of which L’Orient-Le Jour reviewed. From our new road safety series Lebanon's mopeds, both killer and savior The case began in 2015, when the company Inkript was awarded the contract. Spread over seven years and valued at $174 million, including VAT, the deal called for the delivery of four specific products: biometric driving licenses, car...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in