Joseph Aoun calls for intensified surprise inspections in public administration

President Joseph Aoun called on Friday for “intensifying unannounced field inspections in public administrations” during a tour of various public institutions based in Beirut that are responsible for oversight in the country.

During a stop at the Central Inspection, where he was welcomed by its president Georges Attieh, he called for “intensifying unannounced field inspections in public administrations and institutions, relentlessly uncovering sources of waste and corruption, and referring cases to the competent judiciary without any delay,” according to a statement published on the presidency’s X account.

The fight against corruption is one of the commitments Aoun made in his inaugural speech on Jan. 9. A month later, he personally submitted his asset declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

'Respecting principles of transparency'

The president’s tour began with a visit to the Civil Service Council. There, he met the president, Nisrine Machmouchi, the acting president of the Personnel Directorate and Director General of the Presidency, Dr. Antoine Choucair, and the head of the Directorate of Studies and Guidance, Nathalie Yared.

He also spoke with Jean Ellieh, the president of the Public Procurement Authority, who outlined the institution’s workings following the establishment of the new public procurement code in 2021. Jean Ellieh stressed “the need to respect the principles of transparency, competition and equality in all public procurement operations, without any exception or favoritism.”

Aoun continued his tour at the Court of Audit, where he spoke with its president, Judge Mohammad Badran. “You are the last line of defense against the waste of public funds,” said the president, adding that the institution should not only act independently and with integrity but also speed up case processing, since “slow justice is not justice.”

In April, the president made an inspection tour at the Beirut Port — which recently drew attention following allegations of arms transit by Hezbollah through the facility — and at the vehicle registration center in Dekwaneh, east of the capital, which has remained closed for long periods in recent years, notably as part of a corruption investigation.