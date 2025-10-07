Joseph Aoun reviews security situation with generals Lawandos and Choucair

BEIRUT — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received the director general of State Security, General Edgard Lawandos, with whom he discussed the security situation in the country, according to a statement from the presidential palace.

The two men also discussed progress made in fighting corruption within official administrations and institutions.

In September, State Security announced it had uncovered "major financial irregularities" at the Port of Beirut, involving more than a million dollars in unpaid invoices by operating companies.

The head of state then held a meeting with the director general of General Security, General Hassan Choucair, to discuss the work of General Security in various Lebanese regions and the programs organizing the return of displaced Syrians to their country.

At the beginning of September, at least 238,000 files were removed from the lists of the UN’s High Committee for Refugees in Lebanon as part of a program encouraging voluntary departures.