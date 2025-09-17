10 Beirut port customs officers detained in corruption probe

BEIRUT — The State Security office at the Beirut Port announced Wednesday that it has launched a judicial investigation against 10 port customs officials who allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for facilitating administrative procedures.

The accused individuals were placed in provisional detention after having confessed to their crimes, according to a statement released by the institution.

"As part of its ongoing fight against corruption and to protect public funds, the State Security office at the Beirut Port has opened a judicial investigation targeting 10 port customs employees who failed in their professional duties by repeatedly accepting bribes in exchange for the completion of administrative procedures," the statement said.

It added that "the officials admitted to the charges against them. On the instructions of the financial prosecutor’s office, they have been reassigned and placed in provisional detention, while the case has been referred to the competent judiciary so that legal proceedings can be carried through to their conclusion."

Lebanon is ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Having lost trust of the public and international donors and as part of the new government's attempt to reform institutions, the Cabinet has turned to combat trafficking, tax evasion and money laundering, among other issues. However, the government's resources remain limited, and security personnel's wages are low.

On Aug. 4, 2020, the explosion of the Rhosus cargo, which contained hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, ravaged the Beirut Port and swathes of the city, killing more than 235 and injuring 6,500 people. It also destroyed many homes and businesses, rendering some 300,000 people homeless in the capital. The ship's owner, Igor Grechushkin, was arrested on Sept. 5 at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria.