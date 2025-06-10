Cabinet meeting begins in Baabda focused on disarmament

BEIRUT — During Monday’s Cabinet meeting at Baabda Palace, the government of Nawaf Salam reviewed the army’s monthly report on restoring the state’s monopoly on arms and decided to temporarily suspend the NGO Rissalat — linked to Hezbollah — pending the outcome of an inquiry into the unauthorized lighting of the Raouche Rock.

Information Minister Paul Morcos said the government “examined the monthly report presented by the army chief on the arms control plan across Lebanese territory.”

He added that the plan and its related deliberations would remain “confidential,” while the army will continue submitting its monthly report to the government. Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh called the army’s report “excellent.”

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar stated that “the president, the prime minister and ministers are committed to the unity of the government, political authority, and the Lebanese people.”

Since early August, with adjustments in September, the government has prioritized reestablishing the state’s monopoly on weapons, entrusting the army to draw up and implement a disarmament plan. Hezbollah — having agreed to a cease-fire with Israel in November 2024 after 13 months of warfare — refuses to relinquish its arms as long as the Israeli army continues to occupy six “strategic” border points and carries out near-daily strikes across the country.

Suspension of Rissalat

The Cabinet then addressed the fallout from the unauthorized lighting of the Raouche Rock in Beirut, by Hezbollah supporters on Sept. 25.

The ministers reviewed the steps taken by the public prosecutor and decided to suspend Rissalat’s activities until the investigation is concluded. According to LBCI, Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine had proposed delaying any decision until the inquiry is finalized, but the cabinet ultimately opted for immediate suspension.

Meanwhile, a demonstration in support of the NGO took place in the Ghobeiri district of southern Beirut. During the protest, Rissalat representatives expressed their determination to continue their work on what they called a “sacred cause,” promising to announce major initiatives soon.

They emphasized they were not challenging the authorities and declared their intention to defend their right to free speech through legal means, expecting support from the Culture Ministry.

Morcos also affirmed that the president and prime minister remain resolute about holding the legislative elections on schedule, denying any claim of a possible delay. “Parliament must choose the appropriate electoral law,” he added.

The debate over the electoral legislation, especially regarding the diaspora vote, continues to divide participants. The anti‑Hezbollah camp pushes to amend the 2017 law to allow expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs. In contrast, the Shiite bloc and the Free Patriotic Movement want to preserve Article 112, which limits diaspora representation to six deputies.

Other Cabinet highlights

Morcos reported that Aoun, during a meeting just before the session with Salam, had earlier met with Nasreddine. Nasreddine presented the results of his participation in the 6th Global Mental Health Ministerial Summit in Doha (September 30 – October 1), during which he discussed bolstering health cooperation with Qatar and initiated steps toward a cooperation agreement with the Qatar Fund for Development.

The minister also requested support from his counterparts to rehabilitate hospitals and primary care centers partially or entirely damaged in the recent Hezbollah–Israel war, stressing the urgency of restoring full capacity. He added that his meetings with Egypt’s and Bahrain’s health ministers had yielded positive outcomes.

Aoun, Morcos said, also urged the Public Works Ministry to intensify efforts to prevent annual flooding with the onset of rains and called on the Tourism Ministry to begin preparing for the holiday season. The Cabinet also reviewed Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war, an initiative the Lebanese government welcomed.