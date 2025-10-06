With Raouche, disarmament and Gaza, Hezbollah is perched between pragmatism and escalation

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The “Battle of Raouche” is expanding. All eyes are now on Monday’s Cabinet session, during which the army will present its first monthly report on the state’s progress toward achieving a monopoly on. Ministers are also set to discuss the controversy surrounding the unauthorized projection, on Sept. 25, onto the Raouche Rocks, of photos of Hezbollah’s former leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.The incident sparked a standoff between Prime Minister Nawaf Salam — who believes that this violation of the law should lead to sanctions against the organizers — and Hezbollah, which sees Salam’s actions as an attempt to suppress the party.It all comes at a difficult time for Hezbollah and the Iranian axis: On Friday, Hamas approved U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza — a move widely seen as a real “capitulation” by...

