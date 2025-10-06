Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
With Raouche, disarmament and Gaza, Hezbollah is perched between pragmatism and escalation

The Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday could see the political rift deepen even further unless a compromise is reached.

By Mounir RABIH, 06 October 2025 12:43

Protesters carry the Hezbollah flag in front of Roauche Rocks on Sept. 25, 2025, during the commemoration of Nasrallah's assassination. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)

The “Battle of Raouche” is expanding. All eyes are now on Monday’s Cabinet session, during which the army will present its first monthly report on the state’s progress toward achieving a monopoly on. Ministers are also set to discuss the controversy surrounding the unauthorized projection, on Sept. 25, onto the Raouche Rocks, of photos of Hezbollah’s former leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.The incident sparked a standoff between Prime Minister Nawaf Salam — who believes that this violation of the law should lead to sanctions against the organizers — and Hezbollah, which sees Salam’s actions as an attempt to suppress the party.It all comes at a difficult time for Hezbollah and the Iranian axis: On Friday, Hamas approved U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza — a move widely seen as a real “capitulation” by...
