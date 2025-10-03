Electoral law: Will the government finally take the leap?
As the Bou Saab committee struggles to make progress, visitors to the Grand Serail raised the possibility that the executive branch may draft a bill amending the 2017 law, particularly regarding the diaspora vote.
A Lebanese voter casting her ballot at a polling station in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on May 8, 2022. (Photo: Karim Sahib/AFP)
Everyone agrees — at least officially — that the parliamentary elections should be held on time, meaning next May. But under what provisions? And above all, will expatriates be able to take part?Thursday’s meeting of the ad hoc parliamentary committee tasked with examining the electoral law brought no answers to these questions. The issue continues to go around in circles between those who wish to amend the 2017 electoral law to enshrine the right of Lebanese expatriates to vote for all of the 128 MPs of the homeland — each in his or her own constituency — and those who oppose this, preferring instead to keep Article 112 of the law as it stands. The latter provides for the creation of a special constituency for expatriates made up of only six seats. How it happened: 2026 Parliamentary elections: Registration dates for Lebanese expats...
