Hezbollah expresses support for Hamas' stance on Trump plan

BEIRUT — Hezbollah voiced its support Sunday for the Hamas stance regarding President Donald Trump's plan, announced Sept. 29, to end the war in Gaza.

In a statement, the party-militia "expressed [its] support and [its] approval of the position adopted by Hamas, in consultation and coordination with other Palestinian resistance factions, regarding Donald Trump's plan to end the Israeli war against Gaza."

"Insofar as this position stems from a great concern to bring an end to the brutal Israeli aggression against the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, it also affirms adherence to the principles of the Palestinian cause and the refusal to relinquish the rights of the Palestinian people," the statement said.

'Palestinian national consensus'

"The Palestinian national consensus, based on legitimate national rights, is the framework upon which negotiations must be anchored, which must lead to the withdrawal of the enemy from the entire Gaza Strip, prevent the displacement of its population and allow the Palestinian people to manage their own political, security, and social affairs, rejecting any external guardianship, regardless of its form or reference," it added.

Within this context, Hezbollah called on "all Arab and Islamic countries to stand by the Palestinian people, the position of Hamas, and all the forces of the Palestinian resistance, and to support them on all fronts to end the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, prevent the displacement of the population, rebuild the Gaza Strip, and restore all the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people."

Trump's plan calls for a cease-fire, the release of hostages, a phased withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Specifically, Israel would release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and more than 1,700 detainees from the Gaza Strip arrested after Oct. 7, 2023.

On Friday, Hamas said it was ready to release all hostages in accordance with this plan and to begin immediate negotiations to finalize the details. Israeli and Hamas negotiators are expected in Cairo on Sunday for indirect talks on this plan.