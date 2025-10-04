Hamas says 'yes, but' and sends the ball back into Trump's court

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Initially on Friday morning, Hamas had asked for more time to study Donald Trump's Gaza cease-fire proposal. The U.S. president responded in a Truth Social post, setting Monday, 1 a.m. Gaza time, as a deadline, or, "all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."But, as it turns out, Hamas didn't need that much time after all. The group published its response to Trump's 20-point plan late Friday evening, saying, essentially, "Yes, but..."The answer could very well have provoked the volatile president's ire; Trump had presented his plan as a take-it-or-leave-it offer and Hamas instead did a bit of taking and a bit of leaving. But, Trump welcomed Hamas' response almost immediately. "I believe they are ready for lasting peace," he wrote on Truth Social, and demanded his Israeli ally "immediately stop the bombing...

Initially on Friday morning, Hamas had asked for more time to study Donald Trump's Gaza cease-fire proposal. The U.S. president responded in a Truth Social post, setting Monday, 1 a.m. Gaza time, as a deadline, or, "all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."But, as it turns out, Hamas didn't need that much time after all. The group published its response to Trump's 20-point plan late Friday evening, saying, essentially, "Yes, but..."The answer could very well have provoked the volatile president's ire; Trump had presented his plan as a take-it-or-leave-it offer and Hamas instead did a bit of taking and a bit of leaving. But, Trump welcomed Hamas' response almost immediately. "I believe they are ready for lasting peace," he wrote on Truth Social, and demanded his Israeli ally "immediately stop the bombing...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in