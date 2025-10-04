Hamas says 'yes, but' and sends the ball back into Trump's court

President Donald Trump addresses journalists in the Oval Office on Jan. 30, 2025. (Credit: AFP)
Initially on Friday morning, Hamas had asked for more time to study Donald Trump's Gaza cease-fire proposal. The U.S. president responded in a Truth Social post, setting Monday, 1 a.m. Gaza time, as a deadline, or, "all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."But, as it turns out, Hamas didn't need that much time after all. The group published its response to Trump's 20-point plan late Friday evening, saying, essentially, "Yes, but..."The answer could very well have provoked the volatile president's ire; Trump had presented his plan as a take-it-or-leave-it offer and Hamas instead did a bit of taking and a bit of leaving. But, Trump welcomed Hamas' response almost immediately. "I believe they are ready for lasting peace," he wrote on Truth Social, and demanded his Israeli ally "immediately stop the bombing...
