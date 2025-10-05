Raad: The resistance has significantly rebuilt its capabilities

BEIRUT — Through its MPs, Hezbollah declared Sunday that it is advancing in its “restoration and reconstruction of its capabilities” after the recent war against Israel, while meanwhile pointing to the incapacity of the state.

Head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohammad Raad acknowledged that “the resistance sustained painful blows” during the last war.

He made these remarks during a ceremony honoring former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah and his brief successor Hashem Safieddine, who were killed a year ago by the Israeli army.

He added, however, that “the resistance has today reached an advanced stage in its recovery and the rebuilding of its capabilities... in such a way as to prevent the enemy from achieving its political and strategic objectives in Lebanon.”

'The state must fulfill its duties'

Hezbollah MP Hussein Jechi argued during remarks in Bint Jbeil that “the state which asks the Lebanese to abandon the resistance, must first fulfill its duties in defending the country and its citizens.”

“If we admit that our army is incapable of confronting the enemy militarily, why do the authorities not decide to arm it and support it politically so that it can face the enemy and defend Lebanon?” he asked.

The MP continued: “And if we accept that the state does not dare to make such decisions for fear of upsetting the United States, is it incapable of filing a complaint with the Security Council, even as Israeli violations and aggression have reached 5,000?”

Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Naim Qassem, said Saturday that Washington was seeking to “stoke conflict” between Hezbollah and the Lebanese Army, though he conceded that the army was acting with “wisdom.”

Meanwhile, Jaafari mufti Ahmed Kabalan, seen as close to the Amal-Hezbollah alliance, emphasized Sunday “the need to undertake exceptional and urgent political rescue efforts in Lebanon, in a region seething with dangers to its very existence and booby-trapped international agreements targeting the pillars of the Middle East.”

“The president of the republic, Joseph Aoun, is the guarantor and possesses the necessary qualifications for this extraordinary time,” he added.

Kabalan also took a jab at Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, whose government last Aug. 5 gave the green light to the disarmament of Hezbollah.

“The government is suffering from an obvious intellectual incapacity for the national role and reform projects. The solution lies in revitalizing its political structure,” he concluded.