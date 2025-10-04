DECRYPTING PARTY LINES
What's hiding behind Hezbollah's contradictory statements?
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 04 October 2025 17:17
Hezbollah is a real headache for foreign diplomats. Both party leaders and those close to them say first one thing and then its opposite, and thus the sense of mystery is maintained. Where does Hezbollah really stand? What are its plans for the coming months, and how does it see its own future and that of the country? As of yet, the answers provided to these questions have been vague and contradictory.Some diplomats have taken the liberty to list some of the key contradictions that arose lately between statements from party figures, starting with its secretary-general, Naim Qassem.Firstly, Hezbollah's acceptance of the Nov. 27, 2024 cease-fire and its claims to have dismantled most of its positions south of the Litani River, while, in most of its statements since, simultaneously boasting of its readiness to engage in a new war with...
