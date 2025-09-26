Salam to chair ministerial meeting following Hezbollah Raouche rally

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam will chair an informal ministerial meeting on Friday at 4 p.m. to discuss the latest developments, according to information obtained by L’Orient Today on Friday.

This comes a day after Hezbollah supporters projected images of the party's former leader Hassan Nasrallah onto Beirut’s Raouche Rocks during a mass commemoration, despite a ban issued days earlier by Beirut's governor.

Defense Minister Michel Menassah responded Friday by affirming the "army’s role in maintaining civil peace" amid growing political and public pressure.

Thousands of Hezbollah supporters gathered near the Raouche Rocks on Thursday to commemorate the killing of Nasrallah last September in a series of massive Israeli airstrikes that leveled multiple residential buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Although Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud had authorized the gathering but not the projection, the image of Nasrallah was projected onto the iconic landmark alongside that of his late successor Hashem Safieddine, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and former Prime Ministers Saad Hariri and his late father Rafik Hariri, sparking controversy and reactions.

Salam later in the evening called for those responsible for the projection to be arrested, denouncing the "violation" of the Beirut governor's decree banning the illumination of public spaces without prior authorization.

Attendees of the rally spoke to reporters from L’Orient Today on the ground, expressing anger at the new government and doubling down on their opposition to Hezbollah disarming while Israel continues to occupy and attack parts of the country.

Lebanese Army is 'preventing situation from sliding into abyss of confrontation'

For his part, Menassah said Friday in a statement that "the primary national mission that the Lebanese Army always undertakes is to avert strife, prevent the situation from sliding into the abyss of confrontation, deter those who threaten civil peace, and strengthen the foundations of national unity," as some pointed to the fact that no figures of authority acted to prevent the projection from happening.

"The Lebanese Army has sacrificed blood and lives for the nation’s dignity and honor without expecting thanks. It rejects ingratitude and unjust accusations, regretting that protectors of legitimacy bear the street’s burdens while others avoid responsibility. The army remains committed to protecting the nation, guided by its leadership and supported by a people who see it as Lebanon’s remaining hope," the statement concluded.

Since a shaky cease-fire was reached between Hezbollah and Israel on Nov. 27, 2024, the Lebanese Army has been tasked with dismantling Hezbollah’s arsenal south of the Litani River, as per the cease-fire agreement. The disarmament of Hezbollah remains Lebanon’s strategic priority and is a central element of the perception of the Lebanese situation abroad since multiple Western powers have reiterated that no aid or investment will be granted to Lebanon until the party is disarmed.