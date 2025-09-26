COMMENTARY
Hezbollah or the State: Who really fell at Raouche?
L'OLJ / By Rita SASSINE, 26 September 2025 10:55
Far more than a must-see tourist landmark in the heart of Beirut, Raouche Rock – known as Pigeon Rock – has long stood as the silent stage for solitary suicides. On Thursday, at this emblematic site, Hezbollah reaffirmed its resolve to lead an entire nation toward collective suicide.After seeing the project it had clung to for years crumble, Hezbollah is searching for a reason to exist. And in the absence of real battles, it invents an imaginary one to reignite its base’s spark, divert attention, and turn it inward – toward Beirut, toward its residents. We were there 'You can keep your rock, Nawaf. You and your buddy Joseph will soon go hide under it like cockroaches' This already broken city risks going up in smoke, becoming, yet again, a hostage to grandiose theatrics. The goal? “To endure,” whatever the cost.This is the challenge...
