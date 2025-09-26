Israeli army issues new target of residential tower in Gaza City; Israeli strikes on Bekaa Valley | LIVE

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Agreement on Gaza cease-fire reached with Trump, says Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he has reached an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump on how to achieve a cease-fire and lasting peace in Gaza and Palestine, following talks at the White House on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"Our meeting was very important in affirming our desire to end the massacres in Gaza. Trump said during the meeting that it was necessary to end the fighting in Gaza and achieve lasting peace," Erdogan told reporters, according to a transcript released by his office on Friday.

"We explained how a cease-fire could be achieved in Gaza and throughout Palestine, followed by lasting peace. An agreement was reached on this," he added. "We stated that the two-state solution was the formula for lasting peace in the region, that the current situation could not continue."