Israeli army issues new target of residential tower in Gaza City; Israeli strikes on Bekaa Valley | LIVE

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he has reached an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump on how to achieve a cease-fire and lasting peace in Gaza and Palestine, following talks at the White House on Thursday, according to Reuters.
"Our meeting was very important in affirming our desire to end the massacres in Gaza. Trump said during the meeting that it was necessary to end the fighting in Gaza and achieve lasting peace," Erdogan told reporters, according to a transcript released by his office on Friday.
"We explained how a cease-fire could be achieved in Gaza and throughout Palestine, followed by lasting peace. An agreement was reached on this," he added. "We stated that the two-state solution was the formula for lasting peace in the region, that the current situation could not continue."
Israeli strikes and gunfire have killed at least 27 Palestinians since this morning, including 11 people seeking humanitarian aid in the center and south of the enclave and 16 others in Gaza City, according to local hospital sources cited by Al Jazeera.
Among these latest victims, four people were killed in an Israeli drone strike in northeast Gaza City, according to a source at al-Maamadani Hospital.
In addition, a source at al-Shifa Hospital confirmed that an Israeli strike targeting a house in the al-Rimal neighborhood killed one person.
The Israeli army has issued an "evacuation order" via its Arabic-language spokesperson targeting a residential tower block in Gaza City.
The targeted building is located on Amin al-Husseini Street in the al-Rimal neighborhood. Residents of the area and people living in tents adjacent to the building are being called upon to evacuate to the so-called "humanitarian" zone of al-Mawassi, in the south of the enclave, which is also regularly targeted by Israeli attacks.
The Allenby border crossing, the only route connecting Jordan and the occupied West Bank, remains shut. Following the killing of two Israeli soldiers last week, Israel closed it on Wednesday until further notice after briefly reopening it on Monday.
Yesterday, the Israeli Airports Authority announced that it would reopen the crossing to passenger traffic only as of this morning. But for now, sources have told Al Jazeera that no buses have been able to cross.
The Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, issued a statement claiming responsibility for a series of strikes carried out about an hour ago in the eastern Bekaa Valley.
He said that the Israeli air force had targeted "a precision missile production site" belonging to Hezbollah in the region. "The Israeli army will continue to operate to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel," the statement concluded.
The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli militarty strikes or gunfire on Friday morning in the Gaza Strip has already risen to 21, according to Al Jazeera.
Eleven of the victims were killed while seeking humanitarian aid during distributions organized in the center and south of the enclave.
In addition, Israeli strikes on residential homes in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City killed four Palestinians, according to rescue workers.
The Israeli army is preparing to broadcast Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, which he will deliver tonight at the U.N., across the Gaza Strip, two military sources told Haaretz.
The order was given by the southern command of the army to broadcast the speech via loudspeakers installed on trucks and near the border fence, according to one of the sources. The aim of broadcasting the speech in the Gaza Strip is to wage "psychological warfare," according to the same source.
⚡ The pause in strikes did not last long. New Israeli strikes recorded, our Bekaa correspondent reports.
The Israeli air force carried out a series of strikes on the eastern Bekaa, near Jurd al-Shaara, Nabi Sheet and Khreibeh, according to our correspondent in the region. The planes preceded the strikes by breaking the sound barrier, she added.
Since Thursday morning, no Israeli attacks have been recorded on Lebanese territory, according to information provided to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
This is the first time since the cease-fire came into effect that Israel has not violated the truce with air or drone strikes, stun grenades, artillery fire, etc. The only violation of the truce observed consisted of drones and fighter jets flying over certain areas.
A source at Al-Maamadani Hospital told Al Jazeera that at least one Palestinian was killed and several others were wounded in an Israeli strike that targeted the al-Zarqa area of Gaza City.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to fire artillery at the eastern neighborhoods of the city, which have been under attack by troops for several weeks, according to local correspondents for the pan-Arab media outlet.
Israeli strikes on Sanaa have killed at least nine people and wounded 174.
Houthi Health Ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said in a message posted on X that the death toll "now stands at nine martyrs and 174 wounded," adding that rescuers were still searching for victims under the rubble.
The group, which holds control of the Yemeni capital, claimed responsibility for an attack in southern Israel the preceding day which wounded 22.
The nomination of General David Zini, proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to head Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service, was approved yesterday by the committee responsible for senior civil service appointments, the Prime Minister's Office announced.
Netanyahu's decision in May to appoint Zini to the post was deemed "illegal" by the state prosecutor, but the committee ruled otherwise and approved the appointment announced by the government. This decision puts an end to the saga surrounding this controversial appointment, with Netanyahu suspected of a conflict of interest in the choice of Shin Bet chief due to an investigation by the service into some of his associates suspected of receiving bribes from Qatar.
Any effort to rebuild Gaza will have to involve the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said Philippe Lazzarini, its director, in an interview with AFP on Thursday. Israel has accused UNRWA of complicity with Hamas without presenting evidence to back up the claim.
"UNRWA is currently present in Gaza with 12,000 employees. Every day, against all odds, our staff continues to provide primary health care," said Lazzarini, who has headed the agency since 2020. "UNRWA is certainly the organization with the best expertise and the strongest workforce in primary healthcare and education," he continued.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty announced yesterday evening that he was open to the idea of sending international forces to Gaza, under a U.N. Security Council resolution, to help the Palestinian Authority manage the Palestinian enclave, Al Jazeera reports.
The statement was made during a press conference in New York on the international alliance for a two-state solution, which brought together foreign ministers from Arab and European countries, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Norway, on the sidelines of the 80th annual U.N. General Assembly.
He reported a consensus on a provisional Palestinian administration of the Gaza Strip "without the participation of factions," without giving further details on the matter.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address the U.N. today, where he has promised to denounce those who have recognized Palestinian statehood.
At a summit organized on Monday by France and Saudi Arabia on the future of the two-state solution, with Palestinians and Israelis living side by side in peace and security, a dozen countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, formally recognized the State of Palestine, provoking Israel's anger.
While at least 151 of the 193 U.N. member states have now taken this step, Benjamin Netanyahu, who insists that "there will be no Palestinian state," was clear: "I will denounce those leaders who, instead of condemning murderers, rapists, and child burners, want to grant them a state in the heart of the Land of Israel," he said before leaving for New York.
Donald Trump said last night that he would not "allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank," a measure demanded by far-right Israeli ministers in retaliation for the recognition of a Palestinian state by several countries. "I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. No, I won't allow it. It won't happen," said the U.S. president, who had not yet taken a public position on the issue, before repeating: "I won't allow Israel to annex the West Bank. That's enough. It's time to stop now."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom Donald Trump spoke on Thursday, said his government would expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank in response to Western countries' recognition of a Palestinian state. Far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have called for the annexation of the West Bank.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in Lebanon, Palestine, the region and beyond.
The death toll in Gaza continues to rise and more Palestinians are forcibly displaced as Israel's military air strikes pummel the Strip and its ground offensive into Gaza City intensifies.
On the other side of the ocean, world leaders are gathered in New York for the 80th U.N. General Assembly, and Palestine is top of the agenda, though Palestinians are notably absent from many of the discussions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the Assembly at 9 a.m. (ET) — 4 p.m. Beirut time.
