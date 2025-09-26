Yemen: 8 dead and 142 injured in Israeli strike on Sanaa, according to Houthis

Israeli strikes on Sanaa killed eight people and injured 142 on Thursday, according to an updated toll from the Houthi rebels, who control the Yemeni capital.
Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson Anees Alasbahi posted on X that the toll had "risen to eight martyrs and 142 injured," as rescue workers continued searching for victims under the rubble.
© Agence France-Presse
