Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

HOUTHIS

Yemen: 8 dead and 142 injured in Israeli strike on Sanaa, according to Houthis


By AFP, 26 September 2025 01:13

Israeli strikes on Sanaa killed eight people and injured 142 on Thursday, according to an updated toll from the Houthi rebels, who control the Yemeni capital.

Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson Anees Alasbahi posted on X that the toll had "risen to eight martyrs and 142 injured," as rescue workers continued searching for victims under the rubble.

© Agence France-Presse

Israeli strikes on Sanaa killed eight people and injured 142 on Thursday, according to an updated toll from the Houthi rebels, who control the Yemeni capital.

Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson Anees Alasbahi posted on X that the toll had "risen to eight martyrs and 142 injured," as rescue workers continued searching for victims under the rubble.

© Agence France-Presse

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read