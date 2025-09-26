Hezbollah illuminates Raouche Rock despite ban, Gaza death toll reaches 65,502, Trump signals truce is 'close': Everything you need to know this Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Sept. 26, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:8 a.m. The Allenby border crossing connecting Jordan to the occupied West Bank re-opens following an earlier announcement of indefinite closure.12 p.m. The Lebanese Railway and Public Transport Authority launches an app for public transport timetables and routes at its HQ in Mar Mikhael.4 p.m. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu starts off the day's speeches at the U.N General Assembly, followed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.7:30 p.m. The Arab Youth Forum participates in events commemorating the assassinations of former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.Tomorrow marks the one year assassination of former Hezbollah leader, Hassan...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Sept. 26, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:8 a.m. The Allenby border crossing connecting Jordan to the occupied West Bank re-opens following an earlier announcement of indefinite closure.12 p.m. The Lebanese Railway and Public Transport Authority launches an app for public transport timetables and routes at its HQ in Mar Mikhael.4 p.m. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu starts off the day's speeches at the U.N General Assembly, followed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.7:30 p.m. The Arab Youth Forum participates in events commemorating the assassinations of former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.Tomorrow marks the one year assassination of former Hezbollah leader,...

