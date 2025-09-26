UK judge court throws out terrorism charge against Kneecap member

The terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been thrown out following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, initially charged under the Anglicized name Liam O'Hanna and whose stage name is Mo Chara, was alleged to have waved a Hezbollah flag during a Kneecap gig in London in November 2024.

The 27-year-old was charged in May under the Terrorism Act, under which it is a criminal offense to display an article in a way that arouses reasonable suspicion that someone is a supporter of a proscribed organization.

After a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Judge Paul Goldpsring ruled that Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged after the six-month limit to bring such a charge, which can only be dealt with by the magistrates' court.

"The charge is unlawful and null and this court has no jurisdiction to try the charge," the judge said to cheers from the public gallery.