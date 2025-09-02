How the Kneecap phenomenon became a flashpoint in the Gaza war debate

The band Kneecap on the stage of the Rock en Seine festival, Aug. 24, 2025. (Credit: Roxane Mo.)
The crowd grows dense and impatient. Hundreds of fans, ages 20 to 50, clad in Irish football jerseys and waving Palestinian flags, buzz as they wait for one of the last acts at Rock en Seine, the unmissable musical event at the end of Paris’s summer, on Sunday, Aug. 24. “Free Palestine, free free Palestine,” they chant before Kneecap — the Belfast hip-hop trio who has made the Palestinian cause a true obsession—takes the stage. A phrase appears on the giant screen: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” followed by a condemnation of the French government for being an “accomplice” through its arms trade with Israel. More on the cultural crossroads between Ireland and the Middle East Mounia Akl, from Lebanon to Dublin: The personal and the political at the heart of 'House of Guinness' on Netflix The audience...
